Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.7105.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Planet Fitness News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Planet Fitness, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally set for September 14, 2026. These notices keep the litigation overhang in the spotlight. Article: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Planet Fitness, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Planet Fitness, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally set for September 14, 2026. These notices keep the litigation overhang in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Other firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Kirby McInerney, and Robbins, also issued investor alerts about the same class action, suggesting the legal story is broad and still developing. Article: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - PLNT

Other firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Kirby McInerney, and Robbins, also issued investor alerts about the same class action, suggesting the legal story is broad and still developing. Neutral Sentiment: Planet Fitness saw unusually heavy call-option activity, with traders buying far more calls than normal, indicating some investors may be positioning for a rebound despite the legal pressure.

Planet Fitness saw unusually heavy call-option activity, with traders buying far more calls than normal, indicating some investors may be positioning for a rebound despite the legal pressure. Negative Sentiment: The class action and related securities-fraud investigations could increase legal costs and raise uncertainty around Planet Fitness’ outlook, which may weigh on the stock until there is more clarity on the allegations and potential exposure.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,050. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $2,744,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,688,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 273,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,435,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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