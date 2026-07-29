Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $356.7780 million for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $114.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $109.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Planet Fitness from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Owlhouse Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen investor notice Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz and others, reminded investors about a September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for shareholders who purchased PLNT stock during the November 6, 2025–May 6, 2026 class period. These announcements are generally solicitations for potential plaintiffs and do not establish liability.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz and others, reminded investors about a for shareholders who purchased PLNT stock during the November 6, 2025–May 6, 2026 class period. These announcements are generally solicitations for potential plaintiffs and do not establish liability. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives misled investors about marketing effectiveness, membership growth, Black Card pricing, and financial guidance. The claims focus on an allegedly unsuccessful marketing campaign that failed to resonate with casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership growth, followed by a reported stock decline of more than 31%. Planet Fitness class-action reminder

The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives misled investors about marketing effectiveness, membership growth, Black Card pricing, and financial guidance. The claims focus on an allegedly unsuccessful marketing campaign that failed to resonate with casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership growth, followed by a reported stock decline of more than 31%. Negative Sentiment: The continuing stream of law-firm notices increases litigation visibility and could create legal costs, reputational risk, and uncertainty around Planet Fitness’s marketing strategy, membership trends, and future financial outlook. However, the articles provide no new estimate of potential damages or evidence that the company has admitted wrongdoing. PLNT shareholder alert

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Further Reading

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