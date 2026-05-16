Free Trial
→ Distracted Americans set to miss out on quadrillions (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Planet Labs PBC logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on 12 firms covering the stock. The average 12-month price target is about $30.61, with analysts split between sell, hold, and buy views.
  • Recent research updates were mixed, with Wedbush and Needham raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings, while New Street Research initiated coverage with a sell rating. Goldman Sachs also lifted its target, but kept a neutral stance.
  • Insider trading showed notable selling, including shares sold by CFO Ashley F. Johnson and insider Robert H. Schingler. The article also highlighted positive business momentum from a successful Pelican satellite launch and new EU defense-related deals.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Planet Labs PBC.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.6083.

A number of research firms have commented on PL. Wedbush upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. New Street Research started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "sell" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PL

Insider Activity at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,895,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,995,034.16. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Planet Labs PBC

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 3.2%

PL opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $43.45.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Planet Labs PBC Right Now?

Before you consider Planet Labs PBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Planet Labs PBC wasn't on the list.

While Planet Labs PBC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Secret behind near perfectly timed stock trades…?
Secret behind near perfectly timed stock trades…?
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI’s Buildout Is Lifting More Than Big Tech: 3 Stocks to Watch
AI’s Buildout Is Lifting More Than Big Tech: 3 Stocks to Watch
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines