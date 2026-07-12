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Planet Labs PBC Shareholders Back Directors, KPMG and Pay Plan at Annual Meeting

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Planet Labs PBC logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Planet Labs shareholders backed all three management proposals at the 2026 annual meeting, including the re-election of directors Vijaya Gadde, General John W. Raymond and Scott Reese Jr.
  • Shareholders also approved the ratification of KPMG LLP as the company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.
  • The company’s “say on pay” executive compensation vote also received enough support, with final vote totals to be filed later in an SEC Form 8-K.
  • Interested in Planet Labs PBC? Here are five stocks we like better.

Planet Labs PBC NYSE: PL held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders virtually on July 9, with shareholders voting on three company proposals, according to the meeting transcript.

Will Marshall, co-founder, chairperson of the board and chief executive officer of Planet Labs, opened the meeting and said it was being conducted virtually as permitted under Delaware law, the company’s state of incorporation. Marshall noted that company officers were present, including Thomas Murphy, general counsel and corporate secretary, as well as representatives from KPMG LLP, the company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Murphy said a quorum was present and declared the meeting duly convened for the transaction of business. He also introduced Francis Byrd, a representative of Broadridge Financial Services, who was appointed by the board to serve as inspector of election.

Shareholders Vote on Three Proposals

Planet Labs shareholders considered three proposals at the meeting. The company recommended that stockholders vote in favor of each director nominee, as well as the second and third proposals.

  • Director elections: Shareholders voted on the re-election of Vijaya Gadde, General John W. Raymond and Scott Reese Jr. as Class II directors. Murphy said the directors elected at the meeting will serve until the 2029 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.
  • Auditor ratification: Shareholders voted on the ratification of the Audit Committee’s appointment of KPMG LLP as Planet Labs’ independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.
  • Executive compensation: Shareholders voted on a non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the company’s named executive officers, commonly referred to as a “say on pay” vote.

Preliminary Voting Results Announced

After the polls closed, Murphy reported that the inspector of election had provided preliminary results. According to Murphy, there were sufficient votes in favor of all three director nominees, the ratification of KPMG LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm, and the advisory approval of named executive officer compensation.

Murphy said the final vote tally will be published within four days in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

No Stockholder Questions Submitted

Following the formal business portion of the meeting, Marshall said the management team would answer questions submitted through the meeting’s question-and-answer portal. Murphy reported that there were no questions at that time.

Marshall then thanked attendees and adjourned the 2026 annual meeting. The operator concluded the meeting shortly afterward.

About Planet Labs PBC NYSE: PL

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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