Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.3333.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Research lowered Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,103,683.60. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,981 shares of company stock worth $5,704,208. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 103.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Plexus by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $295.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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