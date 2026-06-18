Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $304.90 and last traded at $298.2480, with a volume of 39190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.16.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.33.

View Our Latest Report on Plexus

Plexus Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $258.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,481 shares of company stock worth $5,412,848. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 28.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,460 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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