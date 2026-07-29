Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

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Plexus Stock Down 3.8%

PLXS stock traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.49. 824,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $307.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $865,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,423.50. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,183. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $143,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 390,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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