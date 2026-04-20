Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.01 and last traded at $240.39, with a volume of 55426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.64.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $987,612.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,880.69. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 9,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,921,557.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,579,732.60. This trade represents a 42.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,995 shares of company stock worth $10,345,971. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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