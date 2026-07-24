Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Pliant Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from five covering analysts, with two sells, two holds, and one buy. The average 12-month price target is $3.00.
  • The stock was last trading at $1.08, near its 52-week low of $1.05, and the company has a market cap of about $66.87 million. Its shares have also been trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Pliant recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of -$0.32 versus estimates of -$0.36. Analysts currently expect the company to post -1.31 EPS for the full fiscal year.
  • Interested in Pliant Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,963 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 222.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,514,084 shares of the company's stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,789 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PLRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Pliant applies a precision medicine approach to target integrin-mediated signaling pathways implicated in the development and progression of fibrosis across organ systems.

The company's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit both αvβ1 and αvβ6 integrins in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pliant Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Pliant Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pliant Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Pliant Therapeutics currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines