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Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Pliant Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pliant Therapeutics shares fell 7% on Monday, trading as low as $1.07 on heavier-than-normal volume. The move came after the stock had closed at $1.15.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating, while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to hold. Overall, the stock carries an average Reduce rating with a $3.00 target price.
  • The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting ($0.32) versus the expected ($0.36), but it remains a small clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm with a $66.25 million market cap and no profitability expected this year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 795,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 601,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company's stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PLRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Pliant applies a precision medicine approach to target integrin-mediated signaling pathways implicated in the development and progression of fibrosis across organ systems.

The company's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit both αvβ1 and αvβ6 integrins in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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