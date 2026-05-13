Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Susquehanna's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock's current price.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.13.

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Plug Power Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 227.13%.The company had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,119,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 756,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 188,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 781,452 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 781,037 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 2,210.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 331,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 526,914 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 238,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Plug Power

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About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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