Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Plug Power from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.30.

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Plug Power Trading Down 6.3%

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 53,554,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,274,216. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 227.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,339 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 446.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,014,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 241.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,134,913 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Plug Power by 292.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068,713 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Further Reading

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