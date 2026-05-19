Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.31. 45,203,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 89,249,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

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Key Stories Impacting Plug Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.75 to $3.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Down 4.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 227.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $163.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Plug Power's revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 24.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 16.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company's stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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