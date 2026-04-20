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Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Polar Capital Technology Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust reached an intraday high of GBX 708 (last traded GBX 580) on Monday with volume of 3,554,429 shares, signaling strong market interest.
  • Valuation and technicals: The stock trades above its 50‑day (GBX 508.99) and 200‑day (GBX 480.53) moving averages, has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a low PE of 3.08, alongside high liquidity (current ratio 9.59) and a debt/equity of 1.21.
  • Insider activity and focus: Insider Tim Cruttenden bought 982 shares at GBX 504, and the FTSE 100 trust is positioned as a conservatively managed technology/AI-focused investment vehicle.
  • Interested in Polar Capital Technology Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 708 and last traded at GBX 580, with a volume of 3554429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585.50.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 504 per share, with a total value of £4,949.28. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly advance, so does its impact and vast market potential. Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) is a FTSE 100 company managed by one of the largest, most experienced technology investment teams in Europe. We take a conservative approach to investing in this high growth sector and leverage our expertise to navigate AI's early adoption cycle, embracing the opportunities afforded through widespread AI disruption.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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