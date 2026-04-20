Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

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Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ( LON:PCT Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 708 and last traded at GBX 580, with a volume of 3554429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585.50.

The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 504 per share, with a total value of £4,949.28. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly advance, so does its impact and vast market potential. Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) is a FTSE 100 company managed by one of the largest, most experienced technology investment teams in Europe. We take a conservative approach to investing in this high growth sector and leverage our expertise to navigate AI's early adoption cycle, embracing the opportunities afforded through widespread AI disruption.

See Also

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