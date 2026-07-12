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Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Polestar Automotive Holding UK logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) from hold to sell, reinforcing a generally bearish analyst view. MarketBeat notes the stock’s consensus rating is now also Sell.
  • PSNY shares closed at $18.70, up $0.74 on the day, but the stock remains well below its 50-day moving average of $20.28 and 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of about $1.75 billion and has traded between $11.75 and $42.60 over the past year.
  • Polestar is still posting significant losses, reporting EPS of -$12.47 in its latest quarter on revenue of $817.75 million. Despite the weak fundamentals, insiders have been buying shares recently, including directors Quan (Joe) Zhang and Xiaojie Shen.
  • Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,183. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported ($12.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $817.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polestar Automotive Holding UK news, Director Quan (Joe) Zhang purchased 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,410. This trade represents a 106.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiaojie Shen purchased 2,436 shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,167.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,557.39. This represents a 49.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,829 shares of company stock worth $396,522 and sold 4,211 shares worth $74,450. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 28,277.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 74.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 171.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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