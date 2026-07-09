Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $17.69. 18,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 177,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.3%

The company's fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported ($12.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $817.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Polestar Automotive Holding UK

In other Polestar Automotive Holding UK news, Director Quan (Joe) Zhang acquired 1,700 shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,410. The trade was a 106.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl-Thomas Neumann acquired 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,012.37. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,406.14. The trade was a 33.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,829 shares of company stock worth $396,522 and have sold 4,211 shares worth $74,450. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 28,277.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

Further Reading

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