Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Sells $403,250.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 240,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,184.35. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Shawn Tabak sold 3,944 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $42,871.28.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shawn Tabak sold 10,881 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $106,416.18.

On Friday, May 15th, Shawn Tabak sold 10,467 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $108,228.78.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Shawn Tabak sold 11,107 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $116,845.64.

On Friday, May 8th, Shawn Tabak sold 10,511 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $116,882.32.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Shawn Tabak sold 10,610 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $110,662.30.

On Friday, May 1st, Shawn Tabak sold 11,215 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $109,794.85.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Shawn Tabak sold 10,454 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $84,781.94.

On Friday, April 24th, Shawn Tabak sold 7,875 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $60,480.00.

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Porch Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 2,165,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,957. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 115.59%. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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