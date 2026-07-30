Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Benchmark

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.65% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.42.

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Porch Group Price Performance

PRCH stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 2,877,846 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 3.13.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 115.59% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 62,344 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $609,724.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,990,705 shares in the company, valued at $19,469,094.90. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 120,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $1,177,199.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,972,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,206,942.40. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,211,859 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,951. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,299 shares of the company's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 158,368 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 644,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 504,803 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Porch Group by 1,897.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 255,511 shares of the company's stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,180 shares of the company's stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 291,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,674,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,880,000 after buying an additional 1,084,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Porch Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations. Porch reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, versus the consensus estimate for a $0.04 loss. Revenue also exceeded expectations, with reported figures ranging from $131.8 million to $140.9 million across different data providers; the higher figure represented 18.1% year-over-year growth. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.6 million, while operating cash flow reached $41.3 million. Porch Group Q2 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Porch reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, versus the consensus estimate for a $0.04 loss. Revenue also exceeded expectations, with reported figures ranging from $131.8 million to $140.9 million across different data providers; the higher figure represented 18.1% year-over-year growth. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.6 million, while operating cash flow reached $41.3 million. Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance was raised or reaffirmed above consensus. Porch projected full-year revenue of $506 million to $517 million, compared with analyst expectations of approximately $501.9 million. Management also projected a $122 million midpoint for 2026 adjusted EBITDA as its Insurance Services business scales, signaling expectations for continued profitability improvement. Porch projects $122 million 2026 adjusted EBITDA midpoint

Porch projected full-year revenue of $506 million to $517 million, compared with analyst expectations of approximately $501.9 million. Management also projected a $122 million midpoint for 2026 adjusted EBITDA as its Insurance Services business scales, signaling expectations for continued profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted their price targets. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target from $13 to $18 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target from $16.25 to $16.50 while retaining a “market perform” rating, adding support to the stock’s valuation.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target from $13 to $18 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target from $16.25 to $16.50 while retaining a “market perform” rating, adding support to the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Porch’s cash balance increased to $195.6 million, but total liabilities remained substantial at $799.6 million. The company also continues to post a negative return on equity and negative net margin under some reporting measures.

Porch’s cash balance increased to $195.6 million, but total liabilities remained substantial at $799.6 million. The company also continues to post a negative return on equity and negative net margin under some reporting measures. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk. Quiver Quantitative reported 50 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including significant sales by the CEO, COO and CFO. This may concern investors despite the improved quarterly results. Porch Group Q2 results and insider activity

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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