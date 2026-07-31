Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of POR opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5513 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 target price on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $50.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,537 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $79,662.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $779,782.35. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,927.20. This trade represents a 385.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,787 shares of company stock valued at $581,230. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 202.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

Further Reading

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