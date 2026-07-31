Portland General Electric Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR reported second-quarter GAAP net income of $68 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $74 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, as industrial demand growth and regulatory recovery helped offset power-cost timing effects and financing costs.

President and CEO Maria Pope said the results were in line with the company’s expectations and reflected execution across its strategic priorities. The company reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share, as well as its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance of 5% to 7%.

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Industrial Demand Remains a Central Growth Driver

Total retail energy deliveries rose 3.9% from the second quarter of 2025 on a nominal basis and increased 2.7% on a weather-adjusted basis, according to Chief Financial Officer Joe Trpik. Industrial deliveries increased 11.2% year over year, driven by demand from technology, semiconductor and data-center customers.

Pope said PGE serves 12 data-center customers, which represent about one-third of total industrial usage. Industrial load has grown at roughly a 10% compounded annual rate during the past five years, and the company expects approximately 10% annual growth from large customers through 2030. Trpik said that outlook is based on contracted customers with completed facilities or projects already under construction, rather than a speculative interconnection queue.

Residential deliveries increased 1.3% on a nominal basis but declined 1.4% after adjusting for weather. Commercial deliveries fell 2% nominally and 2.8% on a weather-adjusted basis. PGE reaffirmed its forecast for 2026 weather-adjusted load growth of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Management also discussed a potential 1.7-gigawatt pipeline of additional data-center demand across its service area. Pope said this potential load is not included in the company’s guidance and would represent upside. She added that many of the projects are already in the permitting process and that most have land ownership or are progressing in development.

Large-Load Tariff Shifts Costs Toward Data Centers

The Oregon Public Utility Commission approved PGE’s new large-load tariff during the quarter, effective in July. Pope said the tariff raises average prices for data centers by approximately 30% while lowering rates for other customers.

The framework is designed to align infrastructure costs with customers driving system investment, while reducing cost pressures for residential and small-business customers, according to Pope. The tariff applies to customers that meet specified megawatt thresholds.

Trpik said PGE has incorporated a modest benefit from the tariff into its 2026 outlook, though the company did not quantify the earnings contribution. He said the effect should continue into at least the first half of 2027.

Separately, PGE plans to file its 2027 general rate case the following week. The proposal would seek an overall price increase of approximately 4.8% effective July 1, 2027, including an approximately 3.9% increase for residential customers. Pope said the residential increase would have been higher without the large-load tariff.

The company expects the proposed increase to be partly offset by a forecast 2.4% reduction in customer prices beginning Jan. 1 through its annual update tariff for net variable power costs. The rate filing is based on a proposed capital structure of 50% debt and 50% equity, along with a 9.75% return on equity.

Quarterly Earnings Drivers and Cost Actions

Trpik outlined several major year-over-year factors affecting second-quarter earnings. Power costs reduced earnings by $0.18 per share, primarily due to the expected timing of revenue collection and power-cost recognition during the year.

Retail revenue increased earnings by $0.22 per share, including $0.10 from industrial demand and $0.12 from added cost recovery. The cost recovery included the Seaside battery asset, which entered customer rates in November 2025, and distribution system planning recovery that began in April 2026.

Other capital and financing costs reduced earnings by $0.12 per share, including higher depreciation and amortization, dilution and additional interest expense.

Operations and maintenance expense contributed $0.06 per share, reflecting cost management and productivity improvements.

PGE said there was no meaningful year-over-year revenue impact from changes in residential or commercial usage.

The company expects improved power costs in the second half, no recurrence of a fourth-quarter 2025 weather detriment under its normal-weather forecast, additional margin from the large-load tariff and further regulatory recovery. Trpik also cited management actions on operating and power costs.

PGE said a cost-management program launched last year generated about $25 million in benefits. Trpik said those savings are included in the upcoming rate case and that the company expects to continue the effort for another couple of years.

Resource Planning, Financing and Pending Transactions

The OPUC acknowledged PGE’s shortlist for its 2025 renewable request for proposals during the quarter. The list includes wind, solar, battery storage and hybrid resources, with both power-purchase and company-owned options under consideration. PGE expects commercial negotiations to continue, with contracts targeted for execution by early 2027, subject to approvals.

The company’s five-year capital forecast includes 2026 and 2027 spending associated with its incoming 2023 resource procurement, but does not include potential capital spending from the 2025 request for proposals or the pending Washington acquisition.

PGE said it has completed most of its 2026 financing activity, including a $550 million equity issuance under a forward sale, a $500 million at-the-market facility, and a $350 million 24-month term loan. It also has a $680 million delayed-draw term loan connected to the Washington acquisition. Investment-grade credit ratings remained unchanged.

The board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.55125 per share in July, representing a 5% annualized increase. PGE said it continues to target a payout ratio of 60% to 70%.

Management expects a final order by the end of August on its proposed holding-company structure and continues to target a mid-2027 closing for the Washington acquisition. Pope said the company also remains on track with its 2026 through 2028 wildfire mitigation plan, while noting that active Oregon wildfires were not located in PGE’s service territory.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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