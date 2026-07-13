Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 984,697 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 2,553,704 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,563 shares of the company's stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 513,363 shares of the company's stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,333 shares of the company's stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 410,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,155 shares of the company's stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Postal Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Postal Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Postal Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here