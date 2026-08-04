Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

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Powell Industries Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $219.72 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $328.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.07). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.51%.The company had revenue of $311.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

More Powell Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $311.74 million, while net income increased to $52.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, from $48.2 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier. Powell Industries Q3 Revenue Rises 9% to $312 Million

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $311.74 million, while net income increased to $52.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, from $48.2 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: New orders surged 158% to $934 million, including a data-center project valued above $400 million, while backlog reached $2.4 billion—up 69% year over year and 35% sequentially. The figures reinforce demand tied to data centers, LNG and industrial infrastructure.

New orders surged 158% to $934 million, including a data-center project valued above $400 million, while backlog reached $2.4 billion—up 69% year over year and 35% sequentially. The figures reinforce demand tied to data centers, LNG and industrial infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Powell declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 19. The distribution signals continued cash returns, although its roughly 0.2% yield is modest. Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Powell declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 19. The distribution signals continued cash returns, although its roughly 0.2% yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: Cash and short-term investments totaled $634 million, supporting financial flexibility. However, gross margin was essentially flat at 30.6%, versus 30.7% a year earlier.

Cash and short-term investments totaled $634 million, supporting financial flexibility. However, gross margin was essentially flat at 30.6%, versus 30.7% a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.46–$1.49, and revenue of $311.74 million was below the $316.70 million expectation. The earnings miss is the clearest near-term reason for the stock’s decline. Powell Industries Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.46–$1.49, and revenue of $311.74 million was below the $316.70 million expectation. The earnings miss is the clearest near-term reason for the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is heavily weighted toward selling, with no open-market purchases and 64 sales over the past six months. This may add caution at a valuation near 43 times earnings, despite the strong backlog.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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