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Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Powell Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Analysts are cautiously positive on Powell Industries, with seven firms giving the stock an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus 12-month price target of about $236.67. The breakdown includes three holds, three buys, and one strong buy.
  • Insider selling has been notable, including sales by VP William Marshall Mauney Jr. and major shareholder Thomas W. Powell, with insiders selling 174,964 shares worth $31.3 million over the last 90 days. Insiders currently own 2.20% of the company.
  • The company reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS and revenue estimates in its latest earnings report even though revenue rose 6.5% year over year. Powell also announced a reduced quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, implying a very low yield of 0.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWL shares. Glj Research started coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Powell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Texas Capital raised Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Powell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Powell Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.69, for a total value of $809,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,513,007.57. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 149,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $25,000,004.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,796,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,682,087.62. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,964 shares of company stock worth $31,339,200. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,221.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,116 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $294.75 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $328.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.84.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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