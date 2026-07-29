Power Integrations (POWI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Power Integrations's payout ratio is presently 286.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $499,266.95. Following the sale, the director owned 30,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,216,397.69. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 15,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,306,168.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 71,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,854,421.02. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 76.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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