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Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Power Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Power Metals hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as C$0.41 (last C$0.41) on heavy volume of 2,130,863 shares, a decline of about 16.5% from the prior close of C$0.49.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$70.68 million, a negative P/E of -40.50 and technicals showing a downtrend with 50-day and 200-day SMAs at C$0.56 and C$0.73; it is an exploration firm focused on lithium, cesium and tantalum with key holdings including 100% of Case Lake and interests/options in Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot Lake.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 2130863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Power Metals Stock Down 16.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73.

About Power Metals

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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