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Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Down 12.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Power Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell to C$0.50, down about 12.6% (mid‑teens decline reported) on the day, with roughly 186,712 shares traded—about 14% above average volume.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day (C$0.56) and 200‑day (C$0.74) moving averages, with a market cap of C$84.64 million, a negative P/E of -48.50, and a beta of 0.55.
  • Power Metals is an exploration company focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum in Ontario, holding 100% of the Case Lake project (475 claims) and interests/options in Paterson Lake and Gullwing‑Tot Lake.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Power Metals.

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 186,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 164,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Power Metals Trading Down 14.9%

The company's fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Power Metals

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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