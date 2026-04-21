Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Down 12.6% - What's Next?

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Power Metals Trading Down 14.9%

Power Metals Corp. ( CVE:PWM Get Free Report )'s share price dropped 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 186,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 164,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company's fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

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