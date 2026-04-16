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Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 16% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Power Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped ~16% to C$0.58 from a prior close of C$0.50, with an intraday high of C$0.58.
  • Trading activity surged—472,625 shares changed hands, a 207% increase versus the average session volume of 154,055 shares.
  • Power Metals is a Canadian exploration firm targeting lithium, cesium and tantalum deposits, with a market cap of C$102.96 million and a negative P/E of -59; its 50‑day MA (C$0.57) remains below its 200‑day MA (C$0.74).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Power Metals.

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 472,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 154,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Trading Up 18.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.96 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Power Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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