Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 16% - Here's What Happened

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Power Metals Trading Up 18.0%

Power Metals Corp. ( CVE:PWM Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 472,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 154,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.96 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

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