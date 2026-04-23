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Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 9.9% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Power Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 9.9% to C$0.45 on Thursday with 119,701 shares traded (about 40% below average), and the stock remains under its 50‑day (C$0.55) and 200‑day (C$0.73) moving averages.
  • Power Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on lithium, cesium and tantalum, holding 100% of the Case Lake project plus options on Paterson Lake and Gullwing‑Tot Lake, with a market cap of C$78.53 million and a negative P/E (-45).
  • Interested in Power Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 119,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 199,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$78.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73.

Power Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

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