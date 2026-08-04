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Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Trading Up 16.8% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Power Solutions International logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Power Solutions International shares jumped 16.8% to about $33.62, although trading volume was 82% below the stock’s average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: PSIX has an average “Hold” rating from three analysts, despite an average price target of $99.95. Freedom Capital and Weiss Ratings recently downgraded their views.
  • Institutional investors made several new or expanded investments in the company, which develops powertrain systems and components for commercial, industrial and military applications; institutions and hedge funds own 22.28% of its stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.6180. 109,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 619,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Power Solutions International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Power Solutions International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSIX

Power Solutions International Trading Up 18.5%

The firm has a market cap of $785.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSIX. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Power Solutions International by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 101,729 shares of the company's stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company's stock.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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