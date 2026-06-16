PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIOT shares. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PowerFleet from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AIOT

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,584,853 shares of the company's stock worth $40,351,000 after buying an additional 230,780 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 5,800,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,392,000 after buying an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,264,812 shares of the company's stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,471,131 shares of the company's stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 159,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,129,670 shares of the company's stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 698,112 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIOT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 810,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting PowerFleet

Here are the key news stories impacting PowerFleet this week:

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc NASDAQ: AIOT develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company's systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company's hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

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