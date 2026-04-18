PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,699.67 and traded as high as GBX 1,750. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,750, with a volume of 733,608 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,700.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.81. The firm has a market cap of £732.48 million, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,769.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,699.67.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group LSE: PPH is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2025 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe. Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its portfolio includes full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations.

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