PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $17.15. PRA Group shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 8,300 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PRA Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRAA

PRA Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $314.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $295.90 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PRA Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in PRA Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 94,900 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,081 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company focused on the acquisition and management of nonperforming loans. Founded in 1996 as Portfolio Recovery Associates, the company purchases defaulted consumer and commercial receivables at discounted rates from financial institutions, utilities and other creditors. By combining rigorous analytics with a consumer-centric ethos, PRA Group seeks to maximize recoveries while maintaining respectful and compliant interactions with debtors.

The company's core activities include first-party and third-party collections across a range of asset classes such as credit cards, auto loans and utility receivables.

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