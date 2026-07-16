Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns "House Stock" Rating from Shore Capital Group

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 240 to GBX 250 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 210 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 244.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PFD

Premier Foods Price Performance

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 193.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 211.60. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 202.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.59.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.80 EPS for the quarter. Premier Foods had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 11.62%.The business had revenue of GBX 117.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Foods will post 13.2607117 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203, for a total transaction of £12,878.32. Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203, for a total transaction of £19,881.82. Insiders sold 22,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,846 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

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