Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.

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A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 240 to GBX 250 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Stock Up 0.1%

LON PFD opened at GBX 192.40 on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 211.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 117.55 billion during the quarter. Premier Foods had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Foods will post 13.2607117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203, for a total value of £12,878.32. Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 9,794 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203, for a total value of £19,881.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,846. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

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