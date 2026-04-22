Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Set at C$124.00 by Ventum Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$124.00 price target by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 47.46% from the company's current price.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$120.00 price target on Premium Brands and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$116.36.

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Premium Brands Trading Down 0.3%

Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$84.09. 75,765 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,784. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$74.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.67.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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