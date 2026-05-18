Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Prestige Consumer Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prestige Consumer Healthcare this week:

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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