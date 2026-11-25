Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and traded as high as $178.38. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $168.23, with a volume of 4,698,012 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Abercrombie & Fitch

Investors following ANF have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook: it now expects sales growth of about 6% and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, versus prior EPS guidance of $13.10–$13.60. It also forecast approximately 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and plans at least $120 million in additional share repurchases. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook: it now expects sales growth of about 6% and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, versus prior EPS guidance of $13.10–$13.60. It also forecast approximately 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and plans at least $120 million in additional share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after the results: BTIG raised its price target to $205 and maintained a Buy rating; Needham also raised its target, to $190, with a Buy rating. BTIG Research ratings

Analyst sentiment improved after the results: BTIG raised its price target to $205 and maintained a Buy rating; Needham also raised its target, to $190, with a Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Some reported profit strength came from tariff refunds: the quarter’s $3.82 EPS included an estimated $0.40 benefit. Also, fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 is below the cited consensus estimate of $4.74, tempering the otherwise upbeat outlook. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Wall Street Zen raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $87.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott Lipesky sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 147,534 shares in the company, valued at $21,982,566. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Robinson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $119,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,127.61. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $6,295,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,478 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $296,113,000 after purchasing an additional 181,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,425 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,134 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,035,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. Its portfolio includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, with products for women, men and children that include clothing, footwear, accessories and personal-care items. The company sells through retail stores and digital channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. It traces its origins to 1892, when David T. Abercrombie founded an outfitting business in New York; Ezra Fitch joined the company in 1900.

Further Reading

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