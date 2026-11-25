Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $261.30 and last traded at $261.8550, with a volume of 1,257,768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.58.

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Key Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOG news items that stood out recently:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $316.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,988 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 298.2% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $47,537,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet is a technology holding company whose primary business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company adopted a holding-company structure in 2015. Sundar Pichai leads Alphabet and Google as chief executive officer. Google offers internet search, online advertising, cloud computing, and software and hardware products. Its services and products include Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Cloud.

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