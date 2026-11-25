Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.4780, with a volume of 1,145,156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Stories Impacting Ambarella

These are some of the AMBA stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A separate partnership with Sigma Connectivity is intended to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes to manufacturing, though no revenue impact or timing was disclosed. Article: Ambarella and Sigma Connectivity collaboration

A separate partnership with Sigma Connectivity is intended to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes to manufacturing, though no revenue impact or timing was disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel and Susquehanna retained positive ratings while cutting their price targets to $50; Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating at a $45 target. The reduced targets reflect a more cautious outlook despite continued analyst support.

Stifel and Susquehanna retained positive ratings while cutting their price targets to $50; Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating at a $45 target. The reduced targets reflect a more cautious outlook despite continued analyst support. Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions added to the cautious tone: Bank of America cut its rating to Underperform with a $30 target, while Morgan Stanley moved to Hold with a $42 target.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $50.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ambarella from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $394,555.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,773,815.97. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Young sold 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $127,562.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,187.68. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,264 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,586,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 524,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,121,000 after buying an additional 641,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,866,000 after buying an additional 139,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,571 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,147,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ambarella by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

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