Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.54. Holley shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 233,766 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Holley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Freedom Broker set a $4.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Holley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.00 price objective on Holley in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.08.

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Holley Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $141.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. Holley had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams & Novak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Holley by 927.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company's stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures and markets performance parts and accessories for the automotive aftermarket. Its products serve enthusiasts and racers who modify, restore or compete with vehicles, including classic cars and modern performance vehicles. The company's offerings include fuel and electronic fuel-injection systems, carburetors, ignition and engine components, intake and exhaust products, transmission and chassis parts, and automotive safety equipment. Its portfolio includes brands such as Holley, MSD, Flowmaster, Hooker, B&M and Simpson.

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