Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $107.54 and last traded at $107.5540. Approximately 15,495,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 30,537,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

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Top Oracle Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth about $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting its established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an individual analyst’s view, not a company forecast. Article: Oracle Has Frustrated Me, but Even With Zero AI Revenue the Stock Is Worth $133

A bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth about $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting its established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an individual analyst’s view, not a company forecast. Negative Sentiment: Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate project at roughly a 15% discount intensified concern that lenders are reassessing AI infrastructure debt. The discount may signal greater perceived risk in financing projects connected to Oracle’s AI ambitions. Article: Banks Are Dumping AI Debt

Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate project at roughly a 15% discount intensified concern that lenders are reassessing AI infrastructure debt. The discount may signal greater perceived risk in financing projects connected to Oracle’s AI ambitions. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s AI backlog may be more concentrated in a small number of customers than Microsoft’s, raising questions about whether those customers can sustain the spending needed to fulfill commitments. Heavy AI investment is also pressuring free cash flow. Article: Oracle’s AI Concentration Risk Compared With Microsoft’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $325.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $3,420,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,730,207.11. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,956.90. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,911,930,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,454,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,600,385 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $494,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,868 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,377,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $186,175,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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