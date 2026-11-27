Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.9350, with a volume of 11,552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTH. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.05 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $8.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTH

Priority Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $259.50 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 126.19% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,615,140. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company's stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides payment and financial technology services to businesses, financial institutions and software companies. Its platform supports in-person and online payment acceptance, helping clients manage transactions across different channels. The company also offers tools for accounts payable and receivable, including payment processing and cash-flow management, as well as embedded financial services that software providers can integrate into their products. Priority serves clients primarily in the United States.

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