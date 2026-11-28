Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and traded as high as $28.28. Regions Financial shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 5,631,850 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Regions Financial's payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $236,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $219,068,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,371,427 shares of the bank's stock worth $655,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,681 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $163,654,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Its principal subsidiary, Regions Bank, provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company offers consumer and commercial banking, including deposit accounts, loans, credit cards and cash management services. Its other offerings include mortgage lending, wealth management and trust services, and insurance products. Regions serves customers across 15 states in the South, Midwest and Texas.

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