Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.87 and traded as high as $200.39. Salesforce shares last traded at $198.21, with a volume of 2,515,267 shares.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.19.

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Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,936.57. The trade was a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 4,176 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about CRM:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,396,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,086,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,928,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3,585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,901,787 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,125,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,790 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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