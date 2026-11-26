Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.06 and traded as high as $312.26. Watsco shares last traded at $310.54, with a volume of 464,840 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised Watsco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Watsco from $385.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $374.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Watsco's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Watsco's payout ratio is presently 116.61%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc. distributes air-conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies. Its products serve residential and light commercial applications, including systems used in homes and businesses, as well as components and supplies for contractors who install and maintain them. The company sells products from a range of manufacturers through a network of distribution locations and digital platforms. Watsco serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting the installation, repair, and replacement of HVAC and refrigeration systems.

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