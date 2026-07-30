Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from Primary Health Properties' conference call:

PHP reported 9% growth in adjusted earnings per share to £0.038, supported by a full-period contribution from Assura, rental growth and disciplined cost control. The company said its projected 2026 dividend of £0.073 remains fully covered, marking its 30th consecutive year of dividend growth.

to £0.038, supported by a full-period contribution from Assura, rental growth and disciplined cost control. The company said its projected 2026 dividend of £0.073 remains fully covered, marking its 30th consecutive year of dividend growth. Operational performance remained resilient, with rent reviews delivering a 6% uplift, equivalent to 3.2% annualized growth, alongside 29 asset-management transactions at roughly 6% yield on cost. Occupancy was 99%, the weighted average lease term was 10 years, and 76% of income was government-backed.

More than 90% of Assura cost synergies have been delivered, reducing the EPRA cost ratio to 8.7%, with further savings expected in the second half. PHP also refinanced £1.2 billion of debt at credit margins approximately 40 basis points below the facilities replaced.

PHP is in advanced exclusive discussions for a 50/50 joint venture covering its approximately £700 million private-hospital portfolio, expected to complete in the coming weeks. Proceeds should repay the remaining £260 million acquisition bridge facility and support near-term deleveraging, although the final transaction valuation and terms have not yet been disclosed.

Management expects loan-to-value to move into the low-50% range in the short term, with a longer-term target below 50%, while progressing toward an investment-grade group rating and greater unsecured borrowing. The company remains confident in further rental growth and asset values, but acknowledged that higher interest rates could pressure financing costs and valuations.

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Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHP traded down GBX 0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,420,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,681,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.13. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 87.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 105 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 115 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 118 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 114.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHP

About Primary Health Properties

PHP is a leading investor in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP has an unbroken 30 year track record of dividend growth. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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