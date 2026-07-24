Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.20.

Get PHP alerts: Sign Up

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 118 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHP

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 93.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 87.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.23.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP is a leading investor in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP has an unbroken 30 year track record of dividend growth. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primary Health Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primary Health Properties wasn't on the list.

While Primary Health Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here