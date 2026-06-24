Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Primoris Services Stock Down 21.8%

Shares of NYSE:PRIM opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $205.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.14.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.28). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Primoris Services's payout ratio is 7.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Primoris Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $2,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,323.69. The trade was a 57.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $3,798,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,525,611.64. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Primoris Services

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,441.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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