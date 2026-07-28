PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock's current price.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.45.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $56.87.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.The firm had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Robbins Geller, Kirby McInerney, Rosen Law Firm and others, said a securities-fraud class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased PRCT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026. The allegations reportedly involve material misstatements or omissions concerning the company’s business and inventory issues. The claims have not been proven in court. Robbins Geller class-action announcement

Several firms, including Robbins Geller, Kirby McInerney, Rosen Law Firm and others, said a securities-fraud class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased PRCT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026. The allegations reportedly involve material misstatements or omissions concerning the company’s business and inventory issues. The claims have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Investors who suffered losses have until September 22, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Although this deadline is procedural and does not establish liability, the volume of nearly simultaneous law-firm announcements increases headline, litigation and potential financial-risk concerns for PRCT shareholders. Kirby McInerney investor alert

Investors who suffered losses have until September 22, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Although this deadline is procedural and does not establish liability, the volume of nearly simultaneous law-firm announcements increases headline, litigation and potential financial-risk concerns for PRCT shareholders. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analysis also highlighted a potential execution issue: PROCEPT may be placing robotic systems faster than it is filling them with procedures or utilization, which could delay revenue conversion and profitability. This is analyst commentary rather than a new company filing, but it adds to investor concerns following the company’s recent quarterly loss and continued negative margins. Seeking Alpha analysis

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Further Reading

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