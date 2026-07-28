PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.PROCEPT BioRobotics's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 351,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $55.32.

More PROCEPT BioRobotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: UBS downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from “Buy” to “Neutral” while setting a $20 price target, implying approximately 12.5% upside from the referenced share price. The downgrade suggests UBS sees limited near-term catalysts or a less favorable risk-reward profile, even though its target remains above the market price. Finviz report

UBS downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” while setting a $20 price target, implying approximately 12.5% upside from the referenced share price. The downgrade suggests UBS sees limited near-term catalysts or a less favorable risk-reward profile, even though its target remains above the market price. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit concerning investors who purchased PRCT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026. The complaints reportedly focus on alleged securities-law violations and undisclosed inventory issues that were followed by an approximately 18% stock decline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates reputational, legal-cost and potential financial risks for the company. Investors have until September 22, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Kahn Swick & Foti lawsuit notice

Multiple law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit concerning investors who purchased PRCT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026. The complaints reportedly focus on alleged securities-law violations and undisclosed inventory issues that were followed by an approximately 18% stock decline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates reputational, legal-cost and potential financial risks for the company. Investors have until September 22, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Negative Sentiment: An independent Seeking Alpha analysis highlighted that PROCEPT’s robotic systems may be filling more slowly than management’s placement targets, raising concerns about adoption, sales execution and the pace of revenue growth. This adds to investor worries following the company’s recent earnings miss on EPS, despite revenue growth. Seeking Alpha analysis

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,134 shares of the company's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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